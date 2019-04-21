Preston fans enjoying the football and the sunshine in the game against Ipswich on Friday

Preston North End fans' gallery from Retro Day

Retro Day went with a swing when Preston North End beat Ipswich 4-0 at Deepdale on Good Friday.

Did our photographer pick you out in the crowd? Scroll through our fans' gallery.

Two PNE sport their 'Baxi' era shirts

1. Baxi red and blue

These young North End supporters have every faith in Alex Neil

2. The Alex Neil fan club

Two happy Preston fans give their side the thumbs-up

3. Thumbs up for PNE!

PNE fans soak up the sun before the Ipswich game

4. Fun in the sun

