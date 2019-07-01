Preston North End eye loan move for Aston Villa striker, Millwall and Bristol City in hunt to sign £3m Barnsley striker, Leeds linked with move for Lazio’s striker - Championship rumours

These are the latest rumours and headlines from around the Championship.

Preston North End are among four Championship sides who are said to be looking into loaning Aston Villa’s striker Keinan Davis. (The Mirror)

West Bromwich Albion are looking to beat Fulham to the signing of Chelsea teenager Trevoh Chalobah, who is likely to be loaned out again this season.

Both Millwall and Bristol City are after Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore, who could be snapped up for a fee in the region of £3 million. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are said to have agreed a deal with Spurs to allow Jack Clarke to return to the club on loan next season, after completing his £10 million move to the north London side. (The Guardian)

Queens Park Rangers are lining up a replacement for Sheffield United-bound Luke Freeman, with Ipswich’s Alan Judge their key target. (Football League World)

Fulham are the latest side to be linked with Southampton striker Charlie Austin, who the Saints should let go for less than £8 million before the new season. (The Sun)

Derby County are said to be lining up ex-Barcelona star Philip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard as manager, as they look to push for promotion next season. (The Times)

Huddersfield Town and Millwall are jostling for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is likely to leave on loan in the pursuit of first team football. (Football League World)

Leeds have been linked with a move for Lazio’s 30-year-old striker Felipe Caicedo, who scored ten goals for his side last season. (HITC)

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has claimed that he’s turned down bids for striker Jamal Lowe, amid interest from Middlesbrough. (Portsmouth News)