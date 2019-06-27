Preston North End extend Kevin O'Connor's loan at Cork City

Preston North End have extended Kevin O'Connor's loan at Cork City until the end of the year.

The Lilywhites loaned out left-back O'Connor to the League of Ireland side in February and initially the loan ran until the end of June.

Now they have agreed to let him stay at Turner's Cross until the end of the year. that allowing him to complete the season in Ireland which finishes in the autumn.

It was from Cork where North End signed O'Connor together with Sean Maguire in July 2017 but his first-team opportunities were limited at Deepdale.

He had loan spells at Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra, before making the switch back to Cork earlier this year.

Preston play Cork in a pre-season friendly game on Monday, July 8, that coming during their training camp at Fota Island.

Cork manager John Cotter said: "Kevin has been a brilliant player for us, before he went to Preston and since he has come back.

"I would like to thank Preston for their assistance in getting this deal done, and we look forward to welcoming them to Turner’s Cross for our upcoming friendly on July 8.

"In the last six or seven weeks, Kevin has been doing very well; his fitness levels and performance levels have improved even more.

"You know what you get with Kev, he’s a great lad to have around the place and we were delighted to get the deal done."

O'Connor's contract at Preston has 12 months to run.