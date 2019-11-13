Preston North End duo to start Republic of Ireland's friendly against New Zealand

Preston North End pair Sean Maguire and Alan Browne will both start for the Republic of Ireland in Thirsday night's friendly against New Zealand.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy named his starting XI for the game at the Aviva Stadium more than 24 hours before kick-off.

It will be an eighth senior international cap for midfielder Browne and a seventh for striker Maguire.

The New Zealand friendly forms part of the build-up to Monday night's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark in Dublin which the Irish have to win.

Browne and Maguire both played the full 90 minutes of North End's 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town last Saturday, Browne scoring his first goal of the season.