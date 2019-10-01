Preston North End duo in the Republic of Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland

Preston North End pair Alan Browne and Sean Maguire have been named in the latest Republic of Ireland squad.

They are in a 24-man squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

Both games are away, with Mick McCarthy's men playing Georgia on October 12 and Switzerland on October 15.

Former North End players Callum Robinson and Greg Cunningham are in the squad.

Last month, Browne played twice for his country, scoring in his first start against Bulgaria in a friendly - he had also come on as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland three days before.

Maguire missed the two games having suffered an eye injury in training with Preston shortly before the international break.

Preston striker Sean Maguire in action against Birmingham

Ireland boss McCarthy said: "I won’t even start thinking about the team for that game until the players turn up at the Hotel on Sunday and I see who we have available.

“We have injuries and suspensions and I know that better than anyone. But there’s nothing I can do about them. It happens in football.

“That’s why we changed almost the entire team for the Bulgaria game last month and look how well the players who came in like Alan Browne, John Egan and Kevin Long did.

“They put their hands up for selection and gave me something to think about.

"Now it’s time to think about them for Georgia and I look forward to getting back on the training ground on Monday and starting the countdown to these two massive games in earnest."