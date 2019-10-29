Preston North End duo called up for Republic of Ireland internationals

Preston North End pair Alan Browne and Sean Maguire have been called up for the Republic of Ireland, as they face Denmark and then New Zealand.

Ireland will play Denmark in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier before facing the All Whites just a few days later in a friendly.

Sean Maguire in action for Republic of Ireland.

Alan Browne featured in both Ireland games during the last international break, coming on for former PNE forward Callum Robinson, who is also called up, for the final 20 minutes in a draw against Georgia.

North End's no.8 then played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in Geneva, ending the game at right wing back having started the game in midfield, due to a red card to captain Seamus Coleman.

Maguire was unused during the previous international break but will be looking to add to his six international caps so far, with his teammate set to earn his eighth.

Ireland are currently top of Euro 2020 qualifying group D, level on points with Denmark who they play in their final game of the group on 18th November.

Alan Browne on the ball under pressure from Ryan Nyambe during the weekend's Lancashire Derby.