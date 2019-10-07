Preston North End duo are named in Championship team of the week

Preston North End pair Daniel Johnson and Tom Barkhuizen have been recognised for their performances in the 5-1 win over Barnsley.

The duo have been included in the WhoScored.com Championship team of the weekend.

Johnson was also named player of the week by the stats website, scoring a perfect 10 out of 10.

Both players played key roles in Saturday's win at Deepdale.

Johnson scored twice, set up a goal for Barkhuizen and played in Josh Harrop for the substitute's goal too.

As well as finding the net, Barkhuizen had a shot parried which led to Johnson's opener from the rebound, then the winger set-up Ben Pearson with a superb run from his own half.

Tom Barkhuizen in action against Barnsley at Deepdale

The win over the Tykes moved PNE up to third place in the Championship going into the international break.

Alex Neil's men resume action on Saturday, October 19, against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

They then have back-to-back home games with Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.