Preston North End deny being in talks with West Ham over a deal for Jordan Hugill

Preston North End say they are not in talks with West Ham United over a Deepdale return for Jordan Hugill.

Reports surfaced on Monday afternoon that PNE and the Hammers have been in negotiations about a summer deal for the striker.

Jordan Hugill is shadowed by PNE midfielder Daniel Johnson when playing for Middlesbrough in March

However, such reports are believed to be wide of the mark.

North End sold Hugill to the Hammers in January 2018 for a fee of £9.5m - a club record sale - his former club Port Vale getting a slice of that through a sell-on clause.

He only played 22 minutes of first-team football for the Premier League side in three brief substitute appearances.

Hugill, 27, spent last season on loan at home-town club Middlesbrough.

Now back at West Ham, he has not gone on the Hammers' pre-season tour of China.

Wigan Athletic have shown an interest in signing Hugill, with reports that a £3m deal for him has fallen through.