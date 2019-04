Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed Easter Monday in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

1. L: Rotherham United A 3-1 loss to Birmingham has placed The Millers survival hopes in much doubt, however boss Paul Warne insists he and his player wont give up.

2. W: Norwich City They might have made hard work of it with a 2-2 scoreline at Stoke signalling their fourth consecutive draw, but Leeds slip up means Daniel Farkes men are all but a Premier League club once more.

3. W: Sheffield United The Blades took a giant step towards the Premier League after the win at Hull put them three points clear of Leeds, who lost at Brentford. However, Chris Wilder has called on his players to stay calm with two games left.

4. L: Middlesbrough After three wins on the bounce pulled them back into the playoffs, a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest was met by a damning statement from club legend Bernie Slaven, labelling it embarrassing and humiliating.

