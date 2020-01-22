Preston North End cancel the contract of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell after recalling him from Hibernian

Preston North End have cancelled the contract of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell by mutual consent after recalling him from a loan spell at Hibernian.

The 29-year-old is now a free agent and is expected to join Blackpool where he will link-up with former PNE manager Simon Grayson.

Chris Maxwell faces a spot kick for Preston in a penalty shoot-out against Middlesbrough

He joined Hibs on loan for the season in July and made 17 league and cup appearances for the Edinburgh outfit.

But after losing his place in the team in December after a change of manager at Easter Road, attempts started to find him a new club.

Maxwell signed for North End on a Bosman in June 2016 from Fleetwood Town.

The Welshman played 83 times in the PNE keeper's jersey, his last appearance being in November 2018 against Ipswich when he was sent-off.

North End loaned him out to Charlton Athletic in the second-half of last season but he didn't make an appearance there.

This was the final year of his contract at Deepdale, hence the move to Hibs last summer effectively ended his time with Preston.