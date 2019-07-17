Preston North End bring striker David Nugent back to Deepdale

David Nugent at Deepdale after signing for PNE
Preston North End have signed striker David Nugent, bringing him back to Deepdale after 12 years away.

Nugent, 34, returns on a Bosman after leaving Derby County this summer.

David Nugent watches Preston's pre-season friendly at AFC Fylde

The deal will take effect from August 1 but Nugent will work in the meantime with the North End medical staff as he recovers from a knee injury suffered playing for Derby in the play-offs in May.

Nugent first joined North End in January 2005, signing from Bury for £99,000.

In two-and-a-half seasons at Deepdale he scored 37 goals with PNE twice reaching the Championship play-offs.

He left in July 2007 to join Portsmouth for £6m, a record club sale which stood until January 2018.

David Nugent celebrates scoring for Preston against Derby in the play-off semi-final first leg at Deepdale in May 2005

Nugent said: "I’m delighted to be back. It’s been a long time since I left the club, we came so close to getting promoted twice and hopefully I can come back and it can be third time lucky and try and get this club to the Premier League.

“I might be 34, but I still have plenty of running in my legs. I might have to prove that on the pitch if selected by the manager.

"I have not just come here to take anyone’s place in the team, I have come to be part of a team and help the lads achieve what they want to achieve."

Nugent will wear the No.35 shirt, the squad number he had when he first joined Preston in 2005.