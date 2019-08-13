Preston North End boss Alex Neil will NOT underestimate Bradford City’s threat

Although Alex Neil will ring the changes for Preston’s visit to Bradford tonight, it is not a sign that he is taking the Bantams lightly.

The Lilywhites head to Valley Parade in the first round of the League Cup and Neil wants his side to progress.

Neil said: “I think it will be a tough game, Bradford have a lot of experienced players at the top end of the pitch in James Vaughan, Clayton Donaldson and Eoin Doyle, who was here of course.

“They are three players who over their careers have scored goals. Those guys are more than capable of causing us problems so we won’t be taking them lightly in any way, shape or form.”

Neil and Bradford boss Gary Bowyer get on well, Bowyer having been invited to watch a training session by Neil at PNE when he was out of work last year.

Bowyer had left Blackpool at the start of last season, taking the Bradford job in March.

Said Neil: “I know Gary well, I had him here last season to watch us train – he had asked to come down and see the type of session we put on.

“Gary is a good lad and will have Bradford set up well against us.

“He took the job there in difficult circumstances and will be starting afresh to get them back up the leagues.”

Bradford have started their League Two campaign with two draws.