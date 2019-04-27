Preston North End boss Alex Neil takes the positives from an exciting clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End manager Alex Neil refused to be too downcast by his side letting a two-goal slip against Sheffield Wednesday.

An exciting clash at Deepdale ended in a 3-3 draw, North End going 2-0 ahead and later 3-1 in front.

Alan Browne celebrates scoring Preston's third goal with Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson

Jayden Stockley headed them in front, with a Tom Lees own goal doubling the advantage before hal-time

Wednesday reduced the arrears after the interval through Barry Bannan before Alan Browne made it 3-1.

But two headers from Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhui in the space of two minutes brought the visitors level.

Neil said: "I enjoyed the game, the only disappointment was that we didn't win - we should have won.

"I thought we were the better side, in the first half our shape was excellent, we cause them problems and played the conditions well.

"Jayden Stockley was a handful, we played the ball up to him and played round him, we did that really well.

"In the second half we became a bit loose, started playing a bit shorter which opened the pitch up a bit more which I don't think suited us.

"They got a goal which was an unbelievable finish from Barry Bannan, I was right behind it as he hit it and there was nowhere else it could go apart from in that top corner.

"We then went and got the third goal and you hoped we could go on and win the game.

"The biggest gripe I have got is that the second and third goals for them arguably could have been free-kicks.

"Steven Fletcher was over the top of Alan Browne at the back post and certainly Nuhiu and Ben Davies was a definite foul.

"I have seen it back and he has two hands around Ben, basically man handles him out of the way.

"We still had chances after that to go and win it.

"It certainly wasn't a bore, drab end of season game."

Neil was pleased with the three goals scored, Stockley's being his first at Deepdale after three on the road.

He said: "We worked the free-kick well, Callum Robinson put a great inswinging delivery in, Alan gets a flick on and Jayden is there where he should be right in the middle of the goal and gets another headed goal which was great for him.

"Joe Rafferty did particularly well for the second goal, he really drove on and put the ball in a good area.

"They make a bit of a hash of it and the ball goes in the net.

"We needed the third goal in the second half because they were getting on top of us.

"I was hoping the third goal would take the steam out of the game but I had heard Steve Bruce at half-time from my changing room and knew he wasn't happy.

"His players reacted and it made for a really exciting game, we are just disappointed we didn't win."