Preston North End boss Alex Neil sees good and bad in the draw with Bristol City at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Alex Neil admitted to having a mixed afternoon watching his side's thrilling draw with Bristol City at Deepdale.

In pouring rain the teams fought out a 3-3 draw, North End having to show their comeback skills to get a point.

Patrick Bauer takes a ride to head Preston's equaliser and make it 3-3 against Bristol City

They went 2-0 behind during the first half, Paul Gallagher's penalty in stoppage-time before the interval halving the deficit.

Daniel Johnson's penalty five minutes into the second half brought them level, only for the Robins to regain the lead in the 61st minute.

Patrick Bauer's 71st minute header made it 3-3, that the German's first goal for PNE.

Neil said: "I had mixed views on the game really.

Daniel Johnson is congratulated after scoring for Preston against Bristol City

"Our biggest disappointment and frustration - mine anyway - is the fact we conceded three set-play goals.

"Before this game we were the best team in the league for defending our box from set-plays.

"That is something we have done particularly well this year and if you had said to me this would have happened, I wouldn't have believe you.

"We didn't defend our box well enough and that is why we didn't win the game - we scored three goals and could have scored more."

Conditions were difficult, heavy rain starting soon after kick-off and continuing until the last few minutes.

It made conditions under-foot testing for both teams.

Neil said: "The weather conditions certainly played a part in the game, there was really heavy rain throughout the game.

"In parts of the pitch it made the ball skip off and run through, in others it made it stick a little bit..

"The ball bounced off our technical players' feet high up the pitch as much as I have seen, that was definitely due to the surface.

"Saying all that I'm pleased that after going 2-0 down we have that never-say-die spirit and kept going.

"At 3-3 I was confident we could go on and win it.

"For the neutral that must have been a really exciting game to watch. For us we were disappointed we didn't defend our box better but everything other than, I thought we did well.

"We moved the ball well, dominated in terms of possession for most of the game, created the better chances.

"But I always thought Bristol City were a big threat in transition, on counter-attacks they looked a threat."