Preston North End boss Alex Neil says further transfer business is needed at Deepdale before the window shuts

Alex Neil says Preston North End's squad needs to be strengthened before the close of the transfer window and he would be 'really disappointed' if that doesn't happen.

The Lilywhites have to date added Patrick Bauer and David Nugent to the squad over the summer and North End boss Neil admits a scenario of no further incomings would leave them light.

Preston boss Alex Neil with his Newcastle counterpart Steve Bruce at Deepdale

Speaking at Springfields on Wednesday morning in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Championship opener at Millwall, Neil said: "It is difficult to put a number on anything but rest assured we definitely want to sign a few players before the window ends.

"If the window ended and we hadn't done any business I would be really disappointed.

"I have made no secret or qualms that we need to strengthen the squad in my view and that is something which maintains to this day, that hasn't changed in any way, shape or form."

The transfer window closes for Championship and Premier League clubs on Thursday, August 8, at 5pm.

While not going into exact detail about the positions which need a bolster, Neil pointed to the departures from the front line since the end of last season.

He said: "I'm not going to specific because we have lads sat in the changing room who do a great job for us, we need to strengthen in certain areas.

"We have lost Callum Robinson, Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barker, so we have lost quite a few forward players.

"If we don't strengthen then we leave ourselves light."

It is more quality that Neil wants to add rather than quantity, something he has spoke about many times over the close season.

Bauer and Nugent fall into the experienced category.

Neil said: "Our budget is one of the smallest in the Championship, that is where we are at.

"So we are not going to try and sign Dwight Gayle and guys like that.

"That is not where we are shopping but what we are trying to do is gradually get guys who have proven pedigree at this level, that is not easy to do.

"That is not a cop out or an excuse because I still expect us to try and get it done.

"We want to add to the squad, we are doing everything in our power to do that.

"If it ends without that happening it is not going to be a case of 'oh, it is what it is, we were a bit unfortunate', I will be really disappointed if we don't add to the squad.

"We want to give ourselves the best chance of having a successful season and the way to do that is to get as many quality players in the building as we can."