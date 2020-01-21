Preston North End boss Alex Neil salutes job done by Barnsley manager

Preston manager Alex Neil thinks Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has made the Tykes a much harder proposition since his arrival at Oakwell.

Struber landed in South Yorkshire in November, succeeding Daniel Stendel who left in the wake of their 5-1 thrashing by North End the month before.

While Barnsley remain in the bottom three, they have won five games under Struber, who was recruited from Austrian side FC Wolfsberger.

Neil, who takes PNE to face Barnsley on Tuesday night, said: “I have watched three of their recent games and they are a good side.

“They are a much more difficult proposition than they have been, certainly from earlier in the season.

“I think the new coach has worked wonders.

“If you look at the stats, they are number one for pressing the ball in the opposition half.

“That is some going in this league – we are good at that, Leeds are too.

“They are number one for attacks since he came in, and third or fourth for shots at goal. He has made a big difference.”

Conor Chaplin is the Tykes’ leading scorer this season with 10 goals, nine of those in the league.

Cauley Woodrow has nine for the campaign but has been out injured since the turn of the year.

On Saturday they were beaten 1-0 at Bristol City.