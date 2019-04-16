Preston North End boss Alex Neil looks to take PNE further forward after signing his new contract

Preston North End manager Alex Neil says his contract renewal negotiations involved talks about the best way to take the club 'further forward'.

Neil signed a new three-year contract on Sunday, ending speculation that he would jump ship to join West Bromwich Albion - the Baggies beat PNE 4-1 the day before he put pen to paper on the deal.

PNE manager Alex Neil and club advisor Peter Ridsdale

The Scotsman now wants to push North End on and thinks the time frame of his contract will help that.

Speaking at Springfields on Tuesday morning, Neil said: "When you are involved in this type of discussion and negotiations, they are never straight forward.

"Hence people were asking why this wasn't resolved before the game on Saturday.

"It is not as easy as that, it takes time.

"I wanted to be given the best opportunity and position to take this club further forward, that is my main aim.

"If I have to fight, wrestle, have discussions and negotiations, then that is what needed to happen.

"The one thing guaranteed is that I'm doing it for the benefit of this club and benefit of this team so we have all got the best chance to kick-on.

"I'll make it really clear before anyone reads into those comments, so is the owner and so is Peter Ridsdale - hence the reason I'm here."

Neil, 37, admitted it had been a 'bizarre' few days when he was linked to West Bromwich, knowing North End were going to be playing them.

Contract negotiations had started last week, adding that into the mix.

"It has been a bizarre scenario how things played out," said Neil.

"There was a lot of talk and a lot of people commenting on a lot of things they didn't know anything about.

"That is the nature of the game, it is what comes with being a football manager.

"The good things for me now is that it has come to an end, we can draw a line under it.

"Whether you like it or not, my players were distracted by it and I was probably distracted too.

"Myself, Peter and the club had been in discussions for quite a few days before Saturday and we discussed things the following day as well."