Preston North End boss Alex Neil looks for 'pedigree' to add to the solid base of PNE's squad

Alex Neil thinks the Preston North End squad in its current condition is a good base to build from as he looks to add ‘pedigree’ in the remaining three weeks of the transfer window.

In terms of numbers and competition for places, North End are solid – Neil says a ‘good nucleus’ is there.

PNE striker Louis Moult in action at Chorley, watched by the substitutes who were ready to come on in the second half

He wants to build on that, with a replacement for Callum Robinson high priority.

Speaking after the 2-0 win at Chorley on Tuesday night, Neil said: “If you look at the squad we have currently got, we have got a good nucleus.

“We have got strength I would suggest in nearly every position.

“There are always areas that you would like to strengthen but we have got a good basis to start from.

“This is the strongest squad I have worked with here, obviously Callum leaving has damaged that a little bit with the goals he brought.

“We are very hopeful we can add a few but adding that type of quality you need is difficult to do, it takes time.

“What we have generally done in the past is take guys who have done well at lower levels, given them an opportunity and try and develop them.

“We are at a stage at the moment where we have a young squad, we have a lot of lads with potential.

“What we need to do is add a bit of pedigree which would hopefully give us that boost which we need.”

Neil admits he can’t wait for the transfer window to shut and to get pre-season out of the way.

“I hate transfer windows for a start because it means normally I’m trying not to lose my best players,” said Neil.

“Then we’re trying to find players to make a difference to the team.

"These two things are very difficult at times.

"I enjoy getting ready for games and trying to win them, that is the side of it for me which is the most enjoyable.

"In pre-season you can be on a hiding to nothing.

"Had we gone to Chorley and they beat us, we would have been told we were rubbish and getting relegated.

"If we won, as we happened to do, it was a case of 'it was only 2-0 and the first bit wasn't good'. That is the way it is."