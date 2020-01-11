Preston North End boss Alex Neil explains Scott Sinclair derby cameo after Celtic switch

Alex Neil wants to give Scott Sinclair the chance to do himself justice with the forward coming into the Preston North End squad with little game time under his belt.

PNE drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers, Adam Armstrong had opened the scoring early on for the hosts before Josh Harrop scored a wonder goal from outside the area to level proceedings.

Sinclair was an 81st minute substitute with fans in the away end singing to urge the PNE boss to send on their new man.

Neil is happy with the way the former Celtic forward has settled in since his move south of the border, but wants to give Sinclair the chance to show what he is capable, once he's fully match fit.

"He’s fitted in well, really well. He’s a top pro," he explained.

"The fans want to see him but the fact is, he’s trained two days, his last game was over a month ago.

"Before that one, his last game was eight weeks before. He’s not ready at the moment.

"We’re trying to get him up to speed as quick as we can, we want to get him involved because it gives everyone a lift.

"Equally, I need to make sure the lads ready to do himself justice.

"I can’t just fling him in in the cold and then he’s not ready to do what he can do.

"Then everyone is thinking this isn’t what we expected because the expectations on this boy at the moment are through the roof and we just need to let him go and enjoy playing his football."