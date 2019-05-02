Preston North End boss Alex Neil confident of keeping hold of his key players this summer

Preston North End manager Alex Neil is confident of keeping hold of his key players, having been reassured the club don't need to sell this summer.

Speaking at Springfields on Thursday morning, Neil said he had 'no concerns' over the North End squad staying together.

Alex Neil on the touchline at Deepdale

Neil said: "This squad will be here, I have not get any concerns about any of that.

"I think it is more adding to it rather than being scared of it being dismantled, I have no fears of that at all.

"We are not in a position where we need to sell, I've been reassured that we don't need to sell, we can basically build on the squad we have got rather than let's say pick it apart.

"I have no concerns about that."

Callum Robinson is one of the key players PNE boss Alex Neil will be looking to hang on to this summer

There is bound to be summer speculation linking players will moves away, that being part and parcel of football.

Callum Robinson will soon be entering the last 12 months of his contract which will raise question marks about his future.

Bournemouth were linked with a move for him in January when the 24-year-old was recovering from hamstring surgery.

The subject of keeping hold of players came up during Neil's recent contract negotiations - he signed a new three-year deal last month.

He said: "When you are trying to build something, naturally everybody wants to do it bit by bit.

"When you are in charge of it, you want to push it, grab it by the scruff of the neck and fling it forward.

"However, that costs money, costs times, means planning, a lot of things need to go into that.

"This club is really determined to try and push itself forward, that was the basis of our discussions.

"We are not in a situation where we need to move anybody, we are not looking to move anybody, we are looking to keep the nucleus of the squad together."