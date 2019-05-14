Preston North End believed to have helped out unpaid staff at Bolton Wanderers by donating £2,000 worth of shopping vouchers

Preston North End are understood to be the club which has donated £2,000 worth of shopping vouchers to help out staff at Bolton Wanderers who have gone unpaid recently.

The Bolton News reported on Tuesday morning that a food bank had been set up to provide essential needs for Wanderers staff and the Bolton Whites Hotel which is situated at their stadium.

It also revealed that a Championship club had sent the £2,000 worth of shopping vouchers to distribute to staff.

North End were later mentioned on social media as being that club.

The Deepdale outfit have not looked to gain publicity from doing so and when asked for their views on the matter, stopped short at confirming it - instead focusing on the need for Bolton staff to be given assistance.

A PNE spokesman said: "It is more important at times like these that both their local community and the wider football community try to assist in any way possible.

"It is not something that is ever done in an attempt to gain positive publicity and therefore all we would do in making a comment is to send our very best wishes to all the staff at Bolton Wanderers FC and hope that others similarly find it within themselves to support the staff in their hour of need."

Bolton went into administration on Monday and will start next season in League One with a 12-point deduction.