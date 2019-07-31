Preston North End attacker Graham Burke rejoins Shamrock Rovers on a 12-month loan

Preston North End have loaned Graham Burke back to Shamrock Rovers until next summer.

The 25-year-old attacker has returned to Tallaght on a 12-month loan deal, the move going through on the final day of the League of Ireland transfer window.

Graham Burke in action for Preston against Chorley in pre-season

Burke joined North End from Rovers in June last year for a fee of around £250,000 but has found first-team football hard to come by at Deepdale.

He made 15 appearances in the first-half of last season - eight of those starts - scoring twice.

In January, the Republic of Ireland international went on loan to League One side Gillingham.

Burke featured prominently at PNE in pre-season, his last game being the 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town last Friday night.

Preston manager Alex Neil said: "We need to churn the squad a bit and some lads need to go out to get football - Graham is one of them.

"He just wants to play football and is at an age where he wants to play week in, week out.

"Unfortunately we cannot guarantee that here.

"We wish Graham all the best and he goes to Shamrock Rovers on a year-long loan."