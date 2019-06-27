Preston North End appoint Craig Hemmings as chairman

Preston North End have appointed Craig Hemmings - son of PNE owner Trevor Hemmings - as chairman.

The position of chairman has been unfilled for a number of years and now 57-year-old Hemmings takes up the role on the day the North End players returned for pre-season training.

He had regularly attended management meetings over the last few years on behalf of his father and now joins the board as chairman.

Hemmings said: "I am delighted to take up the position of chairman at this proud and historic club.

"My family’s connections with Preston North End have been in place for almost five decades and my own involvement dates back to the early 1970s when I first watched PNE play.

"It is a pleasure and a privilege to continue that involvement.

"I have been able to get an understanding of the workings of the club in recent seasons and we have a very hard-working and dedicated group of staff.

"We have a young and exciting group of players, led by Alex Neil, with the close involvement of Peter Ridsdale on all footballing matters.

"I look forward to my continued involvement in PNE in this new position."