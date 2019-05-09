Preston North End announce season card and admission details for 2019/20.

Preston North End have announced season card prices for the 2019/20, with them going on sale on Monday.

The cost for most existing card holders has been frozen at the 2018/19 price if they renew before the close of business on Saturday, June 29.

There is a price increase for those renewing after June 29 and for new season card holders.

Those supporters who are Premier Members will have that status extended until the end of the 2022/23 season - if North End are promoted to the Premier League by the end of that campaign they will get a like-for-like season card free for the first season in the top flight.

Renewals can be loaded straight to the season card which fans were issued with this season.

Member cards for game-by-game entry will again be available, with match day admission the same as in the 2018/19 season.

However, fans who choose not to get a member card will see a price increase.

Member cards are free of charge when issued, with games then loaded on to them.

An adult with a member card would pay £24 on the Alan Kelly Town End, that increasing to £26 for non-members, while in the Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion, match day admission is £27 for members and £29 without a member card.

Student and apprentice prices have been merged with young adult prices, meaning a new price category for 19-24-year-olds.

Accompanied Under-11s will continue to get free season cards, with up to four Under-11s available with each paying over-18 season card.

In 2019/20, North End are moving towards the nationally recognised pricing structure of disabled supporters paying the price of their relevant price bracket/stand, with a free helper available as a reasonable adjustment where required.

This will be implemented over a three season period, with this season all disabled over-18 tickets being £200 in normal seating areas.

The price of season cards in hospitality areas will see an increase, while there will be new pricing for juniors in a bid to get more families in those areas.