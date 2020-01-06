Preston North End again linked with move for Celtic forward Scott Sinclair

Preston North End have been linked with Celtic forward Scott Sinclair for the second transfer window running.

Scottish newspaper the Daily Record reports that 30-year-old Sinclair is heading to North End for talks after being given permission to leave Celtic's mid-season training camp in Dubai.

He has been out of favour with the Glasgow club this season, making only seven first-team appearances.

North End enquired about taking Sinclair on loan last July as they looked to strengthen the squad ahead of the start of the season.

At the time Celtic were unwilling to do a loan deal and only wanted to sell.

Sinclair is now in the last six months of his contract at Celtic Park.

He started his career at Chelsea before joining Swansea in 2010. After two years in Wales, a £6m move took him to Manchester City.

Sinclair went on join Aston Villa and signed for Celtic in August 2016 in a £3.5m switch.