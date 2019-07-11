Preston North End accept bid from Premier League club for Callum Robinson

Preston North End have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for Callum Robinson.

The 24-year-old front man has been given permission to leave North End's training camp at Fota Island to open talks with the unnamed club and undergo a medical.

Robinson had been subject of interest from Norwich City during the summer.

A statement released by North End said: "Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.

"The player has been given permission to leave the team’s Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.

"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."