Preston North End 3 Wigan Athletic 0 - Re-cap of all the action from Deepdale on a great afternoon for the Lilywhites Sean Maguire heads Preston into the lead against Wigan Athletic at Deepdale Preston North End beat Wigan Athletic at Deepdale to collect their first points of the 2019/209 season. For a look back at the action from Deepdale and reaction, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Preston North End 3 Wigan Athletic 0 - Match report from Deepdale as PNE see off Latics to put their first three points of the season on the board Dave Seddon's Preston North End Press View: A missed opportunity to strengthen