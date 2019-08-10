Preston North End 3 Wigan Athletic 0 full-time - Live from Deepdale as PNE get their season up-and-running with victory Sean Maguire heads Preston into the lead against Wigan Athletic at Deepdale Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End beat Wigan Athletic at Deepdale to collect their first points of the 2019/209 season. For a look back at the action from Deepdale and reaction, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Dave Seddon’s Preston North End Press View: A missed opportunity to strengthen