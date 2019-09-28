Preston North End 3 Bristol City 3 - As it happened at Deepdale Preston North End's Deepdale ground Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End draw 3-3 with Bristol City at Deepdale, twice having to battle back from a losing position. For a look back at how the action unfolded at Deepdale, scroll down the page. Press F5 to refresh. Preston North End 3 Bristol City 3 - Match report as PNE battle back to earn a draw at Deepdale Dave Seddon's Preston North End Press View column - squad rotation, analysis of Manchester City's visit and bringing the crowds back