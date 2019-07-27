Preston North End 2 Newcastle United 1 - Match report from Deepdale as Paul Gallagher twice makes Magpies pay the penalty

Two penalties from Paul Gallagher helped Preston North End beat Newcastle United at Deepdale in their final pre-season clash.

Gallagher struck twice from the spot in the space of 11 minutes in the second half.

Jonjo Shelvy gives Newcastle the lead at Deepdale

North End had to come from behind for their victory, Jonjo Shelvey firing the Magpies ahead in the 39th minute with a long-range free-kick which Declan Rudd looked to have covered but allowed to spin into the net off his arm.

Rudd made amends a minute into the second half when the visitors were awarded a penalty of their own, Patrick Bauer having brought down Newcastle's record £40m signing Joelinton.

The PNE keeper guessed the right way and dived to parry Migi Almiron's spot kick.

Then Gallagher took centre stage, the first penalty awarded when Tom Clarke's cross was handled by Jamie Sterry, the second for a foul on Bauer by Joelinton.

Preston midfielder Brad Potts take on Newcastle's Paul Dummett

All the starting XI got through 90 minutes, including Brad Potts in only his second game of pre-season.

It had taken a while for the game to come to life, Newcastle having the first chance in the 24th minute with a shot from Isaac Hayden which whistled over the bar.

Rudd made a fine save shortly after that, Shelvey's low deflected shot on its way into the net until the goalkeeper's outstretched left boot took it behind for a corner.

In a scramble that followed the resulting corner, Hayden fired a shot into the side netting.

North End's one chance of the first half was a volley from Clarke after a free-kick fell into his path, the skipper's shot taken past the post by a fine block by Fabian Schar.

The Magpies took a 39th minute lead, Browne's foul on Schar which halted the defender's run from deep resulting in a free-kick being awarded.

Shelvey hit the free-kick from 30 yards with plenty of power, Rudd diving to get his trailing glove to it but the ball looped off him and spun into the net.

On the stroke of half-time Yoshinori Muto broke into the box but Ben Davies slid across to get in a fine block to take his shot behind for a corner.

Newcastle changed nine players at the interval and within a minute of kick-off Joelinton won a penalty when he went down in the box under a challenge from Bauer.

Almiron stepped up to take it and Rudd guessed the right way, diving to his right to parry the spot-kick away.

Alan Browne came close to an equaliser for North End in the 49th minute, sweeping a first-time shot from 20 yards goalwards which Freddie Woodman dived to push away.

Clarke did well to deflect Jacob Murphy's cross over the bar and on to the top of the net, the right-back then helping to win the penalty for PNE's equaliser on the hour mark.

His cross from the right struck Sterry on the arm and referee Michael Salisbury pointed to the spot.

Gallagher went through his usual routine of turning his back on the ball before taking his run-up and drilling the penalty past Woodman.

North End were awarded their second penalty in the 71st minute, the roles reversed from the Newcastle spot kick earlier in the half.

This time Bauer was tripped by Joelinton as the pair challenged to meet Clarke's knock down, Mr Salisbury again pointing to the spot.

Gallagher put plenty of power behind the penalty, giving Woodman no chance of stopping it.

Rudd kept the lead intact in the 76th minute when Jack Colback got behind the Preston defence, the keeper coming out on top in the one-on-one by saving with his legs.

Late on, a slack Potts pass gifted the ball to Almiron who fired over the bar from the edge of the box.

The last kick of the game saw Potts hook a shot over the bar after Tom Barkhuizen had got down the left hand side of the box and pull the ball back into the middle.

PNE: Rudd, Clarke, Bauer, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen, Maguire. Subs (unused): Moult, Rafferty, Simpson, O'Reilly, Walker.

Newcastle: (first half) Woodman, Schar, Fernadez, Dummett, Manquillo, Shelvey, M Longstaff, Aarons, Hayden, Ritchie, Muto.

(Second half): Woodman, Sterry, Fernández, Lascelles, Clark, S. Longstaff, Ki, Colback, Murphy, Almirón, Joelinton.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

Attendance: 4,982 (1,359 away)