Preston North End 2 Newcastle United 1 - Fans' photo gallery at Deepdale
Preston North End rounded-off their pre-season campaign with a victory over Premier League side Newcastle United.
Here are a selection of photos of some of the PNE fans among the 4,982 crowd on a set afternoon at Deepdale.
1. Ready for the game
These two PNE fans get ready to watch PNE v Newcastle
Camerasport
jpimedia
2. Hoods up
These two young Preston supporters brave the rain
Camerasport
jpimedia
3. All smiles!
These four Preston fans liked what they saw against Newcastle
Camerasport
jpimedia
4. Toon test
North End fans prepare for the pre-season friendly against Newcastle
Camerasport
jpimedia
