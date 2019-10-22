Preston North End 1 Leeds United 1 - Match report from Deepdale in a game of two late goals

Honours ended even in Preston North End's clash with Leeds United at Deepdale, both sides scoring in the closing stages.

The Lilywhites broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, Tom Barkhuizen meeting a cross from Sean Maguire as the hosts counter-attacked to good effect.

Preston's Daniel Johnson wins the ball in the air against Leeds at Deepdale

It looked like they were on their way to victory but the visitors levelled in the 87th minute, substitute Eddie Nketiah heading home.

The second half in particular was a pulsating affair, with the tempo really rising.

In the first 45 minutes, North End had plenty of defending to do, especially from set-pieces.

But they looked more of a threat in the second half and had chances to add to their lead before Leeds's leveller.

Preston skipper Alan Browne is challenged by Kalvin Phillips

Alex Neil had made three changes to the North End side, Alan Browne, Joe Rafferty and Brad Potts returning to the starting XI at the expense of Paul Gallagher, Andrew Hughes and Maguire who were on the bench.

Both sides had chances in the opening couple of minutes, Ezgjan Alioski hooking a shot across goal and wide while Daniel Johnson lifted an effort over the bar at the other end after Rafferty had headed a Browne corner across goal.

Patrick Bamford headed over from a Kalvin Phillips corner, that happening a couple more times in the first half as Leeds sought to be a big threat from set pieces

Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla had to come to the edge of his box to kick clear from David Nugent as he chased down a back pass which has fallen short of its intended target, another North End effort seeing Browne drive a shot across goal from a tight angle.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Patrick Bauer and then Ben Davies got in great blocks to deny Bamford in front of goal, excellent defending from both the centre-halves.

Another Phillips corner travelled across the box where Helder Costa volleyed high over the bar, play swinging from end-to-end with Leeds shading it in terms of possession and looking the more threatening.

That said, Casilla needed to be quick again with his feet to deny North End in the 34th minute.

Ben Pearson slid a pass through the Leeds defence for Nugent to chase, Casilla sliding a few yard out of his box to kick clear into the touch.

Alioksi's first-time shot from the edge of the box after being teed-up by Jack Harrison, travelled just wide of the far post, that probably the closest either side came in the first half.

Two minutes before the interval, Browne's corner was met by Ben Davies who headed over.

There was a great opening for Preston 10 minutes into the second half as Nugent's pass released Barkhuizen down the left hand side of the box.

Barkhuizen got to the byline and cut the ball back into the middle, it just evading Potts who got ahead of the pass.

Play quickly moved to the other end with Harrison's low shot hitting the side-netting.

Two chances in quick succession came the way of Leeds, a shot from Stuart Dallas going straight at Declan Rudd who gathered comfortably.

Then Mateusz Klich got down the right hand side of the box and cut the ball back for Bamford who from five yards managed to slice a shot across goal and out of play for a throw-in on the far side.

Maguire replaced Nugent in the 71st minute, 34-year-old Nugent having put in a decent shift up front covering plenty of ground.

Within three minutes of his entrance, Maguire provided the assist for North End to break the deadlock.

It was a goal carved-out on the counter-attack after the hosts had broken up a Leeds attack down their right hand side.

Browne took possession and played a fine pass down the right channel to release Maguire into space.

The Irishman motored forward and rolled a low pass across the box which clipped off a Leeds boot and fell to Barkhuizen who side-footed home from seven yards at the far post.

Two chances for Preston followed in quick succession as they looked to increase their advantage.

In the 83rd minute, Maguire chased a ball to the byline and with little support in the box, chose to shoot from a tight angle which forced Casillia to parry it behind at the near post.

Browne delivered the resulting corner from the right which Barkhuizen met and directed a header just too high.

Leeds equalised in the 87th minute, Nketiah breaking up field on the counter attack and brought down by Darnell Fisher to earn a free-kick.

Phillips' free-kick was blocked by the PNE wall, the ball coming back to Phillips who lifted it back into the middle.

It was met by Nketiah who hung in the air and looped a header into the net, Patrick Bauer attempting to hook it clear on the line.

In stoppage-time, Leeds saw a shout for a penalty against Pearson waved away by Premier League referee Kevin Friend, the final whistle going shortly after.

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Rafferty, Pearson, Johnson, Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen (Green 90), Nugent (Maguire 71). Subs (not used): Gallagher, Hughes, Ledson, Stockley, Ripley.

Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, White, Beraradi (Roberts 77), Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Costa, Bamford (Nketiah 77). Subs (not used): Douglas, Gotts, Davis, Clarke, Miazek.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Attendance: 18,275 (5,648 away)