Preston have been drawn against Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Preston will host Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup
Pep Guardiola's men will head to Deepdale either on September 24 or 25.
The last time the two teams met was in 2007 when City prevailed 3-1 in the FA Cup at Deepdale.
North End booked their meeting with City by defeating Hull City 5-4 on penalties at Deepdale on Tuesday night after the game had finished 2-2.
Paul Huntington and Josh Harrop had handed the hosts a 2-0 lead after 26 minutes, but a penalty from Josh Magennis in the 33rd minute reduced the deficit.
North End held on to the lead until the final minute of stoppage time when Jarrod Bowen equalised from close range.
In the first round, PNE swept aside Bradford City 4-0 at Valley Parade.
Carabao Cup third-round draw in full:
Wolves v Reading
Oxford v West Ham
Watford v Swansea
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Sunderland
Colchester v Tottenham
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton v Bournemouth
Preston v Man City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Man Utd v Rochdale
Luton v Leicester
Chelsea v Grimsby or Macclesfield
Sheff Wed v Everton
Arsenal v Nottm Forest
Crawley v Stoke