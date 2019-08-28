Preston have been drawn against Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Preston will host Premier League champions Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola's men will head to Deepdale either on September 24 or 25.

The last time the two teams met was in 2007 when City prevailed 3-1 in the FA Cup at Deepdale.

North End booked their meeting with City by defeating Hull City 5-4 on penalties at Deepdale on Tuesday night after the game had finished 2-2.

Paul Huntington and Josh Harrop had handed the hosts a 2-0 lead after 26 minutes, but a penalty from Josh Magennis in the 33rd minute reduced the deficit.

North End held on to the lead until the final minute of stoppage time when Jarrod Bowen equalised from close range.

In the first round, PNE swept aside Bradford City 4-0 at Valley Parade.

Carabao Cup third-round draw in full:

Wolves v Reading

Oxford v West Ham

Watford v Swansea

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheff Utd v Sunderland

Colchester v Tottenham

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton v Bournemouth

Preston v Man City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Man Utd v Rochdale

Luton v Leicester

Chelsea v Grimsby or Macclesfield

Sheff Wed v Everton

Arsenal v Nottm Forest

Crawley v Stoke