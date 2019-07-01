Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell signs for Hibs on a season-long loan

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.
The 28-year-old moves to Easter Road on a season-long loan which will take him to the end of his contract with the Lilywhites.
Maxwell made 83 appearances for North End after joining on a Bosman from Fleetwood Town in July 2016.
Between September 2016 and January 2018, he had a 66-game unbroken run in the PNE team in the Championship.
The Welshman spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic but did not play a game for the Addicks.
His move to Scotland will give him the chance to push for regular first-team football.