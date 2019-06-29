Preston eye released Manchester United striker, Leeds and Nottingham Forest target 'free to leave', Liverpool ace in talks to join Reading - updates on West Brom, Fulham and Barnsley; Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Barnsley have now opened talks with Leeds United over duo Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme, with early indications suggesting they will be allowed to leave. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are holding fresh talks this week in hope they can secure a double deal for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon AND his twin brother Steven. (Football Insider)

Reading have begun talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria ahead of another loan deal at the Madjeski Stadium. (Football Insider)

Leicester City have beaten Aston Vila and Stoke City in the race to sign Luton Town right James Justin with a £6m fee plus adds-on agreed. (Daily Mail)

Wigan and Millwall have been handed a transfer boost after Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett admitted he is unable to guarantee that Jamal Lowe will stay at the club. (Portsmouth News)

Preston have asked Aston Villa about taking striker Keinan Davis on loan. Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City are also keen. (Daily Mirror)

Alex Neil is reportedly keen on James Wilson following his release from Manchester United, though face competition from Aberdeen, Sunderland and MLS clubs. (Daily Record)

Celtic forward Ciaran Diver's transfer to Hull City looks to be edging closer after impressing on trial at the Humberside-club. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday are confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah this summer for a 'multi-million-pound fee'. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion are aiming to finalise a deal with Chelsea to sign Trevor Chalobah on a season-long loan. (Football Insider)

The Baggies are most likely to sign Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic as the Croatian's relationship with Slaven Bilic could prove 'decisive'. (Record via Sports Witness)

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has confirmed that QPR are ready to sell Massimo Luongo with Leeds and Nottingham Forest reportedly interested. (West London Sport)

Leeds United are in talks with Wolves to sign Helder Costa, who wants a move to Elland Road this summer. The fee discussed is £2million-plus for a loan deal. (Daily Star)