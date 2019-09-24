Preston centre half Ben Davies is keen to show he is ‘Premier’ class

Fiercely ambitious Ben Davies has a burning desire to play in the Premier League one day.

So the Preston defender is relishing the opportunity of going head-to-head with the current English champions this evening.

North End host Manchester City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, for the past two seasons and head to Deepdale tonight having walloped Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

While accepting it will be a huge shock if PNE win tonight, Davies (pictured) is looking forward to testing himself against some of the best players in the world. “It’s going to be good,” said Davies. “Playing City is not a chance which comes around every day.

“It’s a night game at Deepdale; there’s going to be a full house and they are my favourite type of occasions.

“We are all excited for it and it’s going to be good test. We don’t know how it’s going to go. It’s going to be a new experience and a learning curve for us all because we haven’t tested ourselves against players of that calibre very often.

“It’s going to be good to see where we are at. It’s a big step up to the Premier League and will be interesting to see how far off we are.

“Hopefully it will be a good evening and I hope the supporters enjoy it.”