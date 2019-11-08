Preston boss Alex Neil expecting tough test from Danny Cowley's Huddersfield Town side

Huddersfield Town cross the Pennines to face Preston at Deepdale tomorrow as a side very much on the up.

Having lost seven of their first eight Championship games, the Terriers have turned their form around.

Preston boss Alex Neil

They are unbeaten in the last seven, winning four of those games.

Danny Cowley has made the impact desired after he was lured away from Lincoln City to take the job.

While he lost his first two games in charge, things have headed in the right direction since then.

So North End manager Alex Neil is well aware of the threat they will pose.

Neil said: “Danny has done well since going in there, they are seven unbeaten.

“I went to watch their home game against Middlesbrough, while I’ve watched another three or four of their games this week.

“Huddersfield are a side who are good in transition, they have pace at the top end of the pitch.

“They counter-attack down the sides, so they are a dangerous team.

“It will be a tough game for us and we are going to have to play well to get something.”

Huddersfield’s poor start came as they tried to re-group following relegation from the Premier League.

They lost eight on the spin in the last couple of months of last season, before drawing their last two matches in the top flight.

Neil acknowledges making the adjustment after the drop is difficult, that something he encountered at Norwich.

“When you are on the back of a relegation, it can be really tough,” said Neil.

“It’s not because you have poor players but you are in a negative momentum and in football that is a powerful thing.

“When you are winning games, there are times when you rock up and don’t play well but you find a way to get the job done.

“Whereas it tends to be just the opposite when a team is struggling – however well you might play, something seems to go against you.

“Changing the momentum is a big thing and can take a bit of time to do.

“People underestimate how difficult coming down from the Premier League to the Championship is.

“Sometimes you need a year, sometimes a bit longer, to settle down and start again.”

Following relegation, Town cashed-in on Philip Billing who was sold to Bournemouth to £15m.

The talented Aaron Mooy was loaned to Brighton, while Rajiv van La Parra went to Red Star Belgrade.

Incoming, Tommy Elphick came in from Aston Villa, with Danny Simpson signed on a free transfer after coming out of contract at Leicester.

Fraizer Campbell came in after the deadline, having been a free agent after leaving Hull City.

North End held talks with Campbell but his personal terms were beyond reach.

Campbell is likely to lead the Town attack tomorrow, flanked by Elias Kunchunga and top scorer Karlan Grant.