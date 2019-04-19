Preston 4 Ipswich 0 - PNE player ratings from a good day at Deepdale
Preston North End returned to winning ways when they beat Ipswich Town at Deepdale on Good Friday.
Here are the PNE player ratings, with Callum Robinson taking the starman award.
1. Declan Rudd 6
Kept a clean sheet without having a great deal to do. Had the mix-up with Jordan Storey in the second half.
2. Joe Rafferty 7
Impressive first start at right-back. Did his share of defending and got forward well. Will have bigger tests.
3. Jordan Storey 7
Made a good sliding block to clear from El Mizouni in the first half. Had the mix-up with Declan Rudd in the second half bot otherwise solid.
4. Ben Davies 8
Back to his solid best after a couple of dips. Defended well against Kayden Jackson.
