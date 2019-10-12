PNE retro: 21 years today since Preston North End beat Manchester City at Maine Road with a Gary Parkinson penalty

It is 21 years ago today that Preston North End beat Manchester City at Maine Road in a Second Division clash.

Gary Parkinson scored the game's only goal in the 71st minute, netting from the penalty spot after Jonathan Macken had been fouled.

Gary Parkinson turns to celebrate netting his penalty at Manchester City

Not since October 1963 had North End won on City's turf, this a victory one to be very proud of.

It was a Monday night clash but the game wasn't shown on television.

Just two-and-a-half years earlier, the clubs had been three divisions apart but this October 1998 meeting was a Second Division game.

PNE shaded the first half, even though City came closest to scoring when Gerard Wiekens seized on a weak punch by Teuvo Moilanen at a corner and hammered the ball against the crossbar on 31 minutes.

PNE defender Colin Murdock challenges against Manchester City

Lee Bradbury, Shaun Goater and Paul Dickov provided a three-pronged City strike force, but for the most part they flattered to deceive.

North End thought they should have had a penalty when substitute Macken’s shot seemed to be handled behind for a corner.

In the 69th minute, North End were saved by some brilliance from Moilanen.

Goater miskicked in front of goal, he sliced the ball sideways to substitute Danny Tiatto and his rasping shot from just 12 yards was saved one-handed by the big Finn.

Preston midfielder Mark Rankine gets the better of a Manchester City player

A minute later, North End broke downfield, an attack which was to lead to their winning goal.

Mark Rankine seized on a mistake from Michael Brown, fed Nogan and he squared for Macken.

Just as the striker was about to get in a shot, he was barged over from behind by Tiatto and referee Mike Fletcher had no hesitation pointing to the penalty spot.

City protested to no avail and Parkinson almost took the net into the crowd with the spot kick.

City roared back in search of an equaliser, Moilanen at full stretch two minutes later to tip Richard Edghill’s curler round the post.

The Preston goakeeper saved low down from Lee Bradbury, then Michael Jackson put in a block to deny.

PNE: Moilanen, Parkinson, Jackson, Murdock, Ludden, McKenna (Cartwright 80), Gregan, Rankine, Eyres, Harris (Macken 61), Nogan (Appleton 83).

Attendance: 28,779