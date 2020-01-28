PNE podcast: Listen to Sedds and Sandells, the new Preston North End podcast from the Lancashire Post

LISTEN: Today we are launching a brand new Preston North End podcast - meet the Lancashire Post's Sedds and Sandells PNE pod.

Our sports reporters Dave Seddon and Tom Sandells will host the weekly chat talking all things all things PNE and what is going on at the club on and off the pitch - not to mention on the press bench.

Dave and Tom both follow Preston up and down the country reporting on games and will use their knowledge and press access to share their take on everything Lilywhites.

They will pull apart the facts and speculation and answer those key questions for PNE fans everywhere, every week - plus with the help of some specially invited guests.

This week's podcast covers an introduction to the new show, the season so far, transfers, Gentry Day and Swansea City, so have a listen here.

You can keep in touch with the goings on with the new show by following @TomSandells and @sedds_lep on Twitter, and send any questions or topics you would liked to be discussed on there too.

Listen to the full podcast here, with the Soundcloud app also available to make listening easier outside of a browser.