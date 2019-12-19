PNE players spread some Christmas cheer at Royal Preston Hospital's children's ward
For some poorly Preston children, a visit from their local sporting heroes was just the ticket.
Big-hearted North End players arrived on the wards on Thursday, armed with toys and presents:
PNE players Christmas hospital visit
Sean Maguire, David Nugent and Alan Browne with young North Ender Hughie King
Players and staff at the hospital
Paul Gallagher and Tom Clarke with Albie and Kobie Shaw
