PNE player ratings from the 2-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End were beaten by Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, a fourth defeat on the bounce for the Lilywhites.

Here are the PNE player ratings. Scroll through the pages to follow them.

Mixed bag for the keeper. Parried Ezes first shot in build-up to the opening goal, maybe unlucky with the penalty. Made two good saves.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Returned to his accustomed right-back role. Defended okay, not a huge amount came down his side.

2. Joe Rafferty 6

Strong in the air, kept a close eye on Wells. Solid enough and proving a capable deputy for Patrick Bauer.

3. Paul Huntington 7

QPR played Jordan Hugill up against him to try and lean on his relative inexperience. Better in the second half than in the first.

4. Jordan Storey 6

