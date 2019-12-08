PNE player ratings from the 2-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers
Preston North End were beaten by Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, a fourth defeat on the bounce for the Lilywhites.
Here are the PNE player ratings.
1. Declan Rudd 7
Mixed bag for the keeper. Parried Ezes first shot in build-up to the opening goal, maybe unlucky with the penalty. Made two good saves.
2. Joe Rafferty 6
Returned to his accustomed right-back role. Defended okay, not a huge amount came down his side.
3. Paul Huntington 7
Strong in the air, kept a close eye on Wells. Solid enough and proving a capable deputy for Patrick Bauer.
4. Jordan Storey 6
QPR played Jordan Hugill up against him to try and lean on his relative inexperience. Better in the second half than in the first.
