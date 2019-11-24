PNE player ratings from North End's 1-0 defeat at Derby County
Preston North End never really got into gear in their defeat to Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the contest. Scroll through the pages to see if you agree or disagree.
1. Declan Rudd 8
The goalkeeper made two good saves in the first half in one-on-one situations and another more comfortable one after the break. Played well.
2. Darnell Fisher 5
Struggled against the pace of Lawrence down that side of the pitch and was booked for a foul on Bennett. Subbed at half-time.
3. Patrick Bauer 6
Had to battle against Chris Martin who proved effective for Derby in the first half. Played the closing stages up front as PNE went for broke.
4. Ben Davies 6
The centre-half was caused plenty of problems by the Derby attack. Should have scored in the second half and limped off in the 72nd minute.
