PNE player ratings: Charlton Athletic 0 Preston North End 1
Preston North End won their second away game of the season in the Championship as Paul Gallagher's penalty saw them beat Charlton Athletic at The Valley.
Who impressed you? Here are the player ratings.
1. Declan Rudd 7
Clean sheet for the keeper on his return to The Valley where he spent a year on loan. Good save in the first half from Purrington but untroubled shots-wise after that.
2. Darnell Fisher 8
Strong performance from the right-back, set up a great chance for Barkhuizen in the first half. Defended solidly. The starman on the right.
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Got a heros reception from the home fans having had four good years at Charlton. His usual solid and efficient self at the back.
4. Ben Davies 8
Finished the game bandaged up after getting a bang on the head. Cool customer at the back, cleared his lines well.
