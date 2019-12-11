PNE player ratings as the Lilywhites get back to winning ways against Fulham
Preston North End put an end to their four game losing streak, and their run of four games without a goal, to beat Fulham 2-1 at Deepdale in front of the cameras.
Wednesday 11 December 2019 14:17
Both sides were reduced to 10 men before the end of the first half, with Denis Odoi and Joe Rafferty getting straight reds after Sean Maguire had opened the scoring.
1. Declan Rudd - 7
A solid night for the North End stopper, although he didn't have much to do. Did well to claim balls into the box and help stifle Mitrovic. Couldn't do much about the goal.
2. Joe Rafferty - 5
A disappointing night for one of North End's most consistent players this season, surrendering his side's numerical advantage. Can have no complaints about the decision.
3. Patrick Bauer - 8
Back in the side and it was like he'd never been away. Refused to be bullied by Mitrovic who was quiet all night, but for his mandatory goal, that was deflected. A real force at the back.
4. Paul Huntington - 8 - Star Man
Continued where left off against West Brom at Deepdale, was brilliant in battling against Mitrovic and as always gave everything for the shirt. Not sure Preston would have coped had his air-shot gone in.
