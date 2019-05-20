PNE loan pair Chris Maxwell and Ben Pringle are heading to Wembley for play-off finals

Two of Preston’s loaned-out players will finish the season with a trip to Wembley.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is heading there with Charlton next Sunday for the League One play-off final.

Ben Pringle

On Saturday, Ben Pringle will be in the Tranmere squad for the League Two final.

Charlton beat Doncaster in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at The Valley on Friday night.

It was a thriller Maxwell watched from the bench, his loan spell with the Addicks not going to plan in terms of game time.

The Welshman is yet to play for them since arriving in South London on loan on January 8.

He’s sat on the bench for 20 of the 21 games Charlton have played since then, with Dillon Phillips preferred in goal.

Before Maxwell’s arrival, Charlton had Jed Steer on loan from Aston Villa between the posts for the first-half of the season.

His recall by Villa led to the deal being struck for Maxwell to join them and it was widely expected that Maxwell would become first-choice.

At Deepdale, Maxwell had started the campaign behind Declan Rudd in the goalkeeper pecking order.

He played the League Cup games against Morecambe and Leeds, before ousting Rudd for the Championship visit to Sheffield United.

Maxwell had an eight-game run in the side, one which was ended by his red card against Ipswich in November – Paul Gallagher took the gloves for the final 15 minutes as PNE had used all of their subs.

Charlton came calling for his services in the new year.

They face Sunderland in the play-off final.

Maxwell has a year left on his North End contract but is likely to move on this summer.

He’s one of five first-team keepers currently on the books together with Rudd, Connor Ripley, Michael Crowe and Mathew Hudson.

That is clearly too many and an area for attention in the close season.

Pringle, meanwhile, will leave PNE this summer at the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game for Preston since December 2016, and Tranmere are the third club he’s been loaned to.

He spent the second-half of the 2017/18 season at Oldham, then went to Grimsby Town at the start of this campaign.

That loan to the Mariners was cut short in January and he joined Tranmere.

Pringle had made 12 starts and one sub appearance for the Wirral outfit.

Having been an unused sub for the first leg of the semi-final against Forest Green, he didn’t make the bench for the second leg.

Tranmere face Newport at Wembley, the clubs having finished sixth and seventh in the League Two table.