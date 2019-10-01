PNE fan and author Keith Harrison digs deep to find Preston North End soul!

When lifelong Preston North End supporter Keith Harrison found himself with a bit more time on his hands after a job change, he chose to fill it with a ‘labour of love’.

The result is North End Souls, a 284-page book which is a must-read for any PNE fan.

Sixteen former Preston players and managers have shared their memories of life at Deepdale.

They have given a truly fascinating insight into what it was like to play for or manage the Lilywhites, with some previously untold stories.

Even better, it is helping to raise money for such a good cause – 10 per cent of profits from the book will go to the Gary Parkinson Trust.

That supports the former PNE, Burnley, Blackpool and Middlesbrough right-back (above) in his care after suffering a stroke in 2010 which left him with locked-in syndrome.

Author Harrison has been a North End fan through thick and thin, seeing the dark days of re-election and the joy of various promotions.

“I think this is very much a labour of love,” said Harrison.

“At the end of last year I left the Wolverhampton Express and Star where I was editor.

“That was such a full-on job and leaving that gave me the flexibility to do a project which I could really enjoy.

“Sitting down to write a book was something I wanted to do and I had a chat with my wife who works as a PA to some best-selling authors.

“She told me authors would always say to write about something you know.

“What did I know about? Preston North End.”

Among those to share their PNE memories are Ricardo Fuller, John Thomas, Joe Garner, Neil Mellor, Youl Mawene, Andy Lonergan, Lee Ashcroft, David Lucas and Graham Alexander.

David Moyes and Craig Brown give an insight into their time as managers, with it all making for superb reading.

Said Harrison: “All of them were so receptive to doing this and sharing their memories.

“I had a chat with a couple of them and it all flowed from there. Since the book came out the other week, the response has been fantastic.

“I thought it would take five or six weeks to sell the number I have done – I’ve been sending them all over the world and had some great feedback from Preston fans.

“To be able to help the Gary Parkinson Trust, which is close to the hearts of all North Enders, is brilliant.”

The book is available from www.northendsouls.com priced £9.99 plus p&p.