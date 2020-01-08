PNE close in on Celtic forward, Leeds Utd target Southampton forward, Luton Town in the running to sign Dinamo Zagreb winger - Championship rumours

Here's the latest:

Preston North End are understood to be closing in on Celtic forward Scott Sinclair, who scored sixty goals in his first three seasons with the Scottish giants. He could have his Lilywhites medical today. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Charlton Athletic are reportedly interested in signing Blackpool goal-machine Armand Gnanduillet, who has scored 12 goals in 20 starts for the Tangerines this season.

Che Adams is believed to be Leeds United's key striker target this month, as they look to replace the now departed Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. (The Athletic)

Luton Town are rumoured to be in the running to sign Dinamo Zagreb winger Izet Hajrovic, who has been capped 27 times for Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Football League World)

Leeds United are, according to Italian reports, close to signing Italy U18 international goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who could join from Chievo this month. (Sport Witness)

Bristol City look set to complete the loan signing of Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah - a target of Sheffield Wednesday - as they look to find the firepower necessary to boost their push for a play-off place. (Bristol Post)

Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan on loan. He was previously on the books at Chelsea as an academy player. (Various)

Sheffield United ace Billy Sharp is said to have rejected moves to both Nottingham Forest and Celtic, amid speculation of a move away from Bramall Lane. (Daily Star)

Rangers are said to be pursuing a move for Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, whose contract with the Championship outfit expires in the summer. (Independent)