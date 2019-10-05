Player ratings: Preston North End 5 Barnsley 1
There were a host of fine performances in Preston North End's victory over Barnsley at Deepdale.
Here are the PNE player ratings from the 5-1 win, a result which extended the unbeaten Championship run to eight games.
1. Declan Rudd 7
Not a huge deal to do but could he have done better with the corner before the goal? His kicking was good as Barnsley prevented the short ball in the first half.
Camerasport
jpimedia
2. Alan Browne 7
Didn't look out of place at right-back and defended well.Helped build play down that side of the pitch
Camerasport
jpimedia
3. Patrick Bauer 7
Usual solid self at the heart of the defence. Didn't allow Cauley Woodrow too much of a look in.
Camerasport
jpimedia
4. Ben Davies 7
Didn't clear his lines at the corner for the Barnsley goal. Otherwise an assured performance when PNE weren't overly tested in the second half.
Camerasport
jpimedia
View more