It was a great afternoon for Preston as they put their first points of the season on the board at Deepdale on Saturday.

Player ratings: Preston North End 3 Wigan Athletic 0

Preston North End produced a strong performance in their victory over Wigan Athletic at Deepdale.

Here are the PNE player ratings.

1. Declan Rudd 9

The goalkeeper made two saves in the space of a couple of minutes with the score at 1-0. An extremely impressive performance with further saves later on.
2. Darnell Fisher 7

A more natural fit than Tom Clarke at right-back, Fisher put in a very decent shift before fatigue forced his substitution.
3. Patrick Bauer 7

Pretty solid in keeping Joe Garner and then sub Kieffer Moore quiet, although one stray clearance attempt presented Josh Windass with a shooting chance.
4. Ben Davies 8

Assured at the back, dealt with what Wigan had to offer up front. Had calmness on the ball to look to play out from the back.
Page 1 of 4