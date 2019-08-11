Player ratings: Preston North End 3 Wigan Athletic 0 Preston North End produced a strong performance in their victory over Wigan Athletic at Deepdale. Here are the PNE player ratings. 1. Declan Rudd 9 The goalkeeper made two saves in the space of a couple of minutes with the score at 1-0. An extremely impressive performance with further saves later on. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 7 A more natural fit than Tom Clarke at right-back, Fisher put in a very decent shift before fatigue forced his substitution. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo 3. Patrick Bauer 7 Pretty solid in keeping Joe Garner and then sub Kieffer Moore quiet, although one stray clearance attempt presented Josh Windass with a shooting chance. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 8 Assured at the back, dealt with what Wigan had to offer up front. Had calmness on the ball to look to play out from the back. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4